Attorney General Morrisey, Secretary of State Warner Announce Support for U.S. Supreme Court Review of Voter File Maintenance

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner have announced that the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to review a case out of Ohio that questions a commonly used process to maintain the accuracy of voter lists.

The Attorney General signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief in March supporting similar methods used in Ohio, West Virginia and 11 other states.“Keeping voter lists as accurate as possible is crucial for maintaining the integrity of elections in the Mountain State,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The process used to monitor the accuracy of voter rolls in West Virginia and Ohio falls in line with federal law.”West Virginia law requires counties to mail a confirmation notice to those persons who have not voted in any election during the preceding four calendar years, the period of which begins in the year following a presidential election year, or who have not otherwise updated their voter registration. This procedure is aimed at keeping the voter rolls up to date by identifying those who may have moved without filing a forwarding address, among other reasons.“It is important that we keep our active registered voter rolls as up to date and current as possible,” Warner said. “The review by the Supreme Court should confirm that regular, reasonable and ongoing maintenance to voter files is an important tool in reducing the potential for fraud.”The brief, filed by nine states including West Virginia, supported Ohio’s petition for Supreme Court review of a ruling out of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which struck down a similar law in Ohio.The states agreed that the ruling created a risk of costly litigation for states that follow the same method of maintaining voter lists.West Virginia joined the Georgia-led brief along with attorneys general from Alaska, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Tennessee and Texas.Read a copy of the brief at