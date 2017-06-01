Marshall Health to host grand opening, community health fair

 Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 20:02 Updated 55 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall Healthwill celebrate the grand opening of its new Teays Valley location at 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, Saturday, June 10, with a building dedication and community health fair.

 

A dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of building’s main entrance will feature presentations by James B. Becker, M.D., Dean Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., both of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health; Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D.; and Putnam County Commissioner Ronald Reagan Foster.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marshall Health will host a community health fair for the entire family.

Free health screenings include:

  • Vision, glaucoma, sun damage, blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI) and more
  • Cholesterol testing (no fasting required)
  • Botox® and Juvederm® consultations
  • Baseline concussion testing
  • Vertical jump and agility testing

A Kids’ Corner will feature face painting, balloon animals, bounce house and other children’s activities. Marco and the Marshall University cheerleaders will also be on hand during the event. Food and T-shirts will be available (while supplies last).

Marshall Health, the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, recently renovated the 51,000-square-foot building into clinical offices, merging three of its existing Hurricane offices into one location and increasing Marshall Health’s capacity to bring additional services to Teays Valley.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.marshallhealth.org or call 304-691-680

