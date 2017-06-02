Huntington Police Looking for Suspected 'Nude' Killer

An apparent "disturbance" call has sent Huntington Police on a homicide investigation after a woman's battered body was found on the front porch of a home in the 500 block of 10th Avenue West.

Officers responded to call around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, June 1 of loud noises in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West and discovered the severely injured woman on a porch nearly two blocks away. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarellii said that officers performed CPR but she did not respond.

According to a Herald Dispatch interview , homeowner David Wellman did not know the woman. He was awakened by a ringing door bell and a warning from his daughter sleeping in the front room to not "open that door."

Wellman said the area is "going, going ,going" due to the drug infestation.

Neighbors told the HD that a black man chased the screaming woman down the street then repeatedly kicked her in the head.

A woman posted on Facebook , "I don't want to leave y house yet cause they said the dude is still around."

Both the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit are working on leads.

Anyone who sees the black man associated with this incident are advised to call 911 immediately. At the time he was nude having discarded his clothing after the altercation and may have been under the influence of drugs.

HPD is also investigating a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday June 1 in the Fairfield Section of the city. Chief Ciccarelli told the Herald Dispatch that the incident appears drug related and witnesses are not cooperating with law enforcement.

Casings have been found. An injured person sustained non life threatening injuries.