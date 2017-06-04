Most read
Nominations Sought for Huntington Wall of Fame
*Be a Huntingtonian, if not native-born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimun of 10 years.
*Have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited.
and/or
*Have achieved national recognition in his or her chosen field and acted as ambassador for the Huntington Area.
PROCEDURES FOR INDUCTION
Members of the City of Huntington Foundation, Inc are not permitted to make nominations. Elected federal, state, county or municipal officials are not eligible for nomination. The public at-large submit a portfolio of the nominee's history including qualifying iformation, support material and three to five letters of recommendation to the foundation on or before June 30, 2016.
Please concact Maxine Loudermilk 304-696-5522 prior to making a nomination for more detaied Instructions.