Female Directed "Wonder Woman" Cracks $100 Mark, Sets Records

Having survived Golden, Silver and Bronze comic "ages," Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman has lassoed a cool $100 million plus on its opening big screen weekend.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, the Warner Bros. tentpole introducing another character in the D.C. universe (prior to Justice League) beat out (according to Boxoffice & Hollywood Reporter) the first two Thor and Captain America movies and the initial Iron Man and Dr Strange.

"Patty's vision mesmerized the audience. She is a real talent. Clearly, this is a movie that is resonating with moviegoers around the globe," said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein in a release. "I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of Diana on the big screen."

The film has gained an "A" CinemaScore rating and its word of mouth will likely push the Amazon wonder's origin into the exclusive $300 million dollar club which will place "WW" as the only female superhero film directed by a woman in the club which includes "Spider Man 3," "Suicide Squad," "Deadpool" , "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and "The Dark Knight."

(For comparison, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson brought in $85.2 million. In fact, Jenkins is only the third woman to direct a movie whose budget is more than $100 million --- previously Kathryn Bigelow directed 2009's K-19 The Widowmaker and upcoming is Ava (Selma) DuVernay Wrinkle in Time.)

Previously, female superheroes --- Catwoman, Elektra, Supergirl , Aeon Flux , and anti-hero efforts Tank Girl and Barb Wire --- all failed to earn profits.

Jennifer Gardner as Elektra

When observing a list of heroic strong woman character in film, Scarlet Johansson has three credits --- Ghost in the Machine, Lucy, and Black Widow. Charlize Theron has two --- Imprerator Furiosa (Max Max Fury Road) and Aeon Flux . Theron won an Oscar for Best Actress in Jenkins' 203 crime drama "Monster". Critic Roger Ebert called her performance "an embodiment... one of the greatest performances in the history of cinema."

During a Q & A, Jenkins (who previously directed the Oscar winning Monster) explained that the “real challenge” of making a Wonder Woman movie was overcoming the belief that women’s stories are only relatable for women, while men’s stories are universal. The director explained that when she first saw Richard Donner’s Superman, she had a great deal of empathy for young Clark Kent. “I was Superman,” Jenkins recalled. “I was that little boy. I took that ride and that journey.” So, when she finally got the chance to make a Wonder Woman movie, her goal was to create a character that girls and boys alike could relate to."

WW audiences have skewed barely learning female (52-48%).

Critics have unanimously praise the film. The irony follows industry criticism that reviews sunk both "Baywatch" and "Pirates Dead Men Tell..."

However, the supposition fails to (in my opinion ) incorporate the immediacy of social media viewers who tweet from screenings. Often well reviewed films still do not make a large dent at the boxoffice. For instance, platform and limited releases rely on awards and festival reception for expansion to wide (distribution). Favorable reviews alone won't cut it.

Social media postings tend to off set the word of mouth "legs" phenomenon (popularity peaking during second or third week of release) , instead, the ripeness or unripeness of tomatoes comes more quickly from viewers likely to post their opinions.

ALL PHOTOS (C) DC & Warner Bros.ELKTRA (c) 20th Century Fox.