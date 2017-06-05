Most read
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- UPDATED: Huntington Police Identify Homicide Victim and Suspected Killer
- CHAPTER 9 My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
- Marshall Health to host grand opening, community health fair
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- Ward named Chief Operating Officer for Marshall Health
- Former Portsmouth Disfusion Scientist Asks for Input for Aggressive Prostate Cancer Study
Huntington Street Sweeping Schedule Announced
Please note that the schedule is subject to change due to weather (street sweepers do not operate in rainy conditions).
Workers post signs notifying residents 24 hours prior to sweeping. The signs indicate that vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of sweeping. The Huntington Police Department will issue a nonmoving violation to any vehicle parked in an area designated for sweeping during those hours. The violation carries a fine of $25. During the first three days of this enforcement initiative this week, officers wrote 100 tickets.
Anyone who receives a nonmoving violation can pay the fine at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or in Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., during regular business hours.For more information about the street-sweeping service, email Jay Edwards at the Huntington Sanitary Board at jedwards@huntingto