Cabell County Schools Providing Free Meals to Children During the Summer

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, June 5, 2017 - 01:59 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The Cabell County Schools Food Service Department announces their sponsorship of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Breakfast and lunch sites are open at no cost to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate. 

Lunch will be served at the following sites. Breakfast will be served at indicated sites.  Meals will not be served at any site on June 20, 2017 or July 4, 2017.


26th Street Baptist Church                             
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
12:00-1:00

A.D. Lewis Community Center                      
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
12:00-2:00
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave, Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments              
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
12:00-1:00
820 Virginia Ave. W, Huntington

Alah Spurlock Residence                              
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00-12:00
2350 10th Avenue, Huntington

Barbara Marks Residence                             
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
11:00–12:00
4870 Hillview Dr, Huntington

Cabell County Board of Education    
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 7:00-8:00
Lunch: 11:00-12:00
2850 5th Avenue, Huntington

Cabell County Career Technology Center    
June 19–July 21, Monday-Friday      
Breakfast: 8:00-8:30
Lunch: 11:00-12:00
1035 Norway Ave, Huntington

Cabell County Public Library             
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
11:30-12:30
455 9th Street, Huntington

Cabell Midland High School Football
June 14–June 30, Monday-Friday     
11:00–12:00
2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona

Cabell Midland High School Band                 
July 17-July 21, Monday-Friday        
11:00–12:00
2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona

Central United Methodist Church                  
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
11:00-1:00
1043 Jefferson Ave, Huntington

Cora Black Residence                                   
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
10:30–11:30
3336 Maple Ct, Huntington, WV

Cox Landing Public Library                            
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
11:30–12:30
6363 Cox Ln, Lesage

CTE Summer Camps (Cabell County Career Technology Center) 
July 10–July 21, Monday–Friday       
11:30-12:30
1035 Norway Ave, Huntington           

Expeditionary Learning Camp                       
June 26–June 30, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 8:30–9:00
Lunch: 11:30–12:30
250 Third Street (Altizer)

Founder’s Landing                                         
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
12:00-1:00
2402 5th Ave W, Huntington

Gallaher Public Library                                  
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
11:30–12:30
368 Norway Ave, Huntington

Guyandotte Elementary ESY            
June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday
Breakfast:  8:30–9:00
Lunch: 10:30–11:00
607 5th Avenue, Huntington

Guyandotte Public Library                             
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30–12:30
203 Richmond St, Huntington             

Guyandotte United Methodist Church           
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
12:30–1:30
305 Main Street, Huntington, WV

Heather Chastain Residence            
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
11:30–12:30
2702 Highlawn Ave, Huntington

Huntington High School Football                   
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
12:00-1:00
One Highlander Way, Huntington (No Meals July 3 – July 7)

Huntington High Special Education  
June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday  
Breakfast: 8:30–9:00
Lunch: 10:30–11:00
One Highlander Way, Huntington                                            

Japanese Immersion Camp              
June 5–June 16, Monday-Friday       
Breakfast:  10:00 – 10:30
Lunch:  11:30 – 12:30
250 Third Street, Huntington 

Marcum Terrace                                             
June 14 - July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington     

Milton Public Library                          
June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday      
11:30–12:30
1140 Smith St, Milton

Nichols Elementary                                        
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
11:00–12:00
3505 Erwin Rd, Barboursville (No meals July 3 – July 7)

Phil Cline Family YMCA                                
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
12:30–1:30
917 9th Street, Huntington

Prestera Center                                             
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
11:30-12:30
1 Prestera Way, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments              
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
11:00-12:00
65 Smith Drive, Huntington    

Southside Elementary School                       
June 14–June 16, Monday-Friday     
11:30-12:30
930 2nd St, Huntington                         

Spring Hill Elementary School                       
June 5–July 13, Monday–Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30–8:00
Lunch: 11:00–12:00
1901 Hall Ave, Huntington                 

St Joe Grade School                         
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday       
11:30-12:30
1326 6th Avenue, Huntington 

Summer School at Huntington East Middle School                          
June 26–July 21, Monday–Friday
Breakfast: 7:45–8:15
Lunch: 11:00–12:00
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington           

Teresa Johnson Residence               
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday      
12:00–1:00     
1749 9th Ave, Huntington

Vickie Garrett                                     
June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday    
11:30–12:30
413 Avondale Rd, Huntington

Warriors of God Assembly                            
June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday    
11:00–12:00
216 10th St, Altizer, Huntington

West Public Library                                        
June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday      
11:30–12:30
901 14th Street West, Huntington

“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months,” say Rhonda McCoy, Food Services Director for Cabell County Schools.  “Remember, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.”

For more information about the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

 (2) FAX: (202) 690-7442; or

 (3) EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus