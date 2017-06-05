Cabell County Schools Providing Free Meals to Children During the Summer

The Cabell County Schools Food Service Department announces their sponsorship of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Breakfast and lunch sites are open at no cost to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.

Lunch will be served at the following sites. Breakfast will be served at indicated sites. Meals will not be served at any site on June 20, 2017 or July 4, 2017.



26th Street Baptist Church

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-1:00

A.D. Lewis Community Center

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-2:00

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave, Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-1:00

820 Virginia Ave. W, Huntington

Alah Spurlock Residence

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00-12:00

2350 10th Avenue, Huntington

Barbara Marks Residence

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00–12:00

4870 Hillview Dr, Huntington

Cabell County Board of Education

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 7:00-8:00

Lunch: 11:00-12:00

2850 5th Avenue, Huntington

Cabell County Career Technology Center

June 19–July 21, Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30

Lunch: 11:00-12:00

1035 Norway Ave, Huntington

Cabell County Public Library

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30-12:30

455 9th Street, Huntington

Cabell Midland High School Football

June 14–June 30, Monday-Friday

11:00–12:00

2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona

Cabell Midland High School Band

July 17-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00–12:00

2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona

Central United Methodist Church

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00-1:00

1043 Jefferson Ave, Huntington

Cora Black Residence

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

10:30–11:30

3336 Maple Ct, Huntington, WV

Cox Landing Public Library

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30–12:30

6363 Cox Ln, Lesage

CTE Summer Camps (Cabell County Career Technology Center)

July 10–July 21, Monday–Friday

11:30-12:30

1035 Norway Ave, Huntington

Expeditionary Learning Camp

June 26–June 30, Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 8:30–9:00

Lunch: 11:30–12:30

250 Third Street (Altizer)

Founder’s Landing

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-1:00

2402 5th Ave W, Huntington

Gallaher Public Library

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30–12:30

368 Norway Ave, Huntington

Guyandotte Elementary ESY

June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday

Breakfast: 8:30–9:00

Lunch: 10:30–11:00

607 5th Avenue, Huntington

Guyandotte Public Library

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30–12:30

203 Richmond St, Huntington

Guyandotte United Methodist Church

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

12:30–1:30

305 Main Street, Huntington, WV

Heather Chastain Residence

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30–12:30

2702 Highlawn Ave, Huntington

Huntington High School Football

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-1:00

One Highlander Way, Huntington (No Meals July 3 – July 7)

Huntington High Special Education

June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday

Breakfast: 8:30–9:00

Lunch: 10:30–11:00

One Highlander Way, Huntington



Japanese Immersion Camp

June 5–June 16, Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 10:00 – 10:30

Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30

250 Third Street, Huntington

Marcum Terrace

June 14 - July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00-1:00

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Milton Public Library

June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday

11:30–12:30

1140 Smith St, Milton

Nichols Elementary

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00–12:00

3505 Erwin Rd, Barboursville (No meals July 3 – July 7)

Phil Cline Family YMCA

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

12:30–1:30

917 9th Street, Huntington

Prestera Center

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30-12:30

1 Prestera Way, Huntington



Rotary Gardens Apartments

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:00-12:00

65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Southside Elementary School

June 14–June 16, Monday-Friday

11:30-12:30

930 2nd St, Huntington

Spring Hill Elementary School

June 5–July 13, Monday–Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30–8:00

Lunch: 11:00–12:00

1901 Hall Ave, Huntington

St Joe Grade School

June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday

11:30-12:30

1326 6th Avenue, Huntington

Summer School at Huntington East Middle School

June 26–July 21, Monday–Friday

Breakfast: 7:45–8:15

Lunch: 11:00–12:00

1 Campbell Drive, Huntington

Teresa Johnson Residence

June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday

12:00–1:00

1749 9th Ave, Huntington

Vickie Garrett

June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday

11:30–12:30

413 Avondale Rd, Huntington



Warriors of God Assembly

June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday

11:00–12:00

216 10th St, Altizer, Huntington

West Public Library

June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday

11:30–12:30

901 14th Street West, Huntington

“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months,” say Rhonda McCoy, Food Services Director for Cabell County Schools. “Remember, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.”

For more information about the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.

