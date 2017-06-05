Most read
Cabell County Schools Providing Free Meals to Children During the Summer
Breakfast and lunch sites are open at no cost to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.
Lunch will be served at the following sites. Breakfast will be served at indicated sites. Meals will not be served at any site on June 20, 2017 or July 4, 2017.
26th Street Baptist Church
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
A.D. Lewis Community Center
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-2:00
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave, Huntington
Adams Landing Apartments
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
820 Virginia Ave. W, Huntington
Alah Spurlock Residence
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00-12:00
2350 10th Avenue, Huntington
Barbara Marks Residence
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00–12:00
4870 Hillview Dr, Huntington
Cabell County Board of Education
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 7:00-8:00
Lunch: 11:00-12:00
2850 5th Avenue, Huntington
Cabell County Career Technology Center
June 19–July 21, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 8:00-8:30
Lunch: 11:00-12:00
1035 Norway Ave, Huntington
Cabell County Public Library
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30-12:30
455 9th Street, Huntington
Cabell Midland High School Football
June 14–June 30, Monday-Friday
11:00–12:00
2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona
Cabell Midland High School Band
July 17-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00–12:00
2300 US Rt 60 E, Ona
Central United Methodist Church
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00-1:00
1043 Jefferson Ave, Huntington
Cora Black Residence
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
10:30–11:30
3336 Maple Ct, Huntington, WV
Cox Landing Public Library
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30–12:30
6363 Cox Ln, Lesage
CTE Summer Camps (Cabell County Career Technology Center)
July 10–July 21, Monday–Friday
11:30-12:30
1035 Norway Ave, Huntington
Expeditionary Learning Camp
June 26–June 30, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 8:30–9:00
Lunch: 11:30–12:30
250 Third Street (Altizer)
Founder’s Landing
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
2402 5th Ave W, Huntington
Gallaher Public Library
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30–12:30
368 Norway Ave, Huntington
Guyandotte Elementary ESY
June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday
Breakfast: 8:30–9:00
Lunch: 10:30–11:00
607 5th Avenue, Huntington
Guyandotte Public Library
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30–12:30
203 Richmond St, Huntington
Guyandotte United Methodist Church
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
12:30–1:30
305 Main Street, Huntington, WV
Heather Chastain Residence
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30–12:30
2702 Highlawn Ave, Huntington
Huntington High School Football
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
One Highlander Way, Huntington (No Meals July 3 – July 7)
Huntington High Special Education
June 19-July 13, Monday-Thursday
Breakfast: 8:30–9:00
Lunch: 10:30–11:00
One Highlander Way, Huntington
Japanese Immersion Camp
June 5–June 16, Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 10:00 – 10:30
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
250 Third Street, Huntington
Marcum Terrace
June 14 - July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00-1:00
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington
Milton Public Library
June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday
11:30–12:30
1140 Smith St, Milton
Nichols Elementary
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00–12:00
3505 Erwin Rd, Barboursville (No meals July 3 – July 7)
Phil Cline Family YMCA
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
12:30–1:30
917 9th Street, Huntington
Prestera Center
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30-12:30
1 Prestera Way, Huntington
Rotary Gardens Apartments
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:00-12:00
65 Smith Drive, Huntington
Southside Elementary School
June 14–June 16, Monday-Friday
11:30-12:30
930 2nd St, Huntington
Spring Hill Elementary School
June 5–July 13, Monday–Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30–8:00
Lunch: 11:00–12:00
1901 Hall Ave, Huntington
St Joe Grade School
June 14-July 21, Monday-Friday
11:30-12:30
1326 6th Avenue, Huntington
Summer School at Huntington East Middle School
June 26–July 21, Monday–Friday
Breakfast: 7:45–8:15
Lunch: 11:00–12:00
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
Teresa Johnson Residence
June 14–July 21, Monday-Friday
12:00–1:00
1749 9th Ave, Huntington
Vickie Garrett
June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday
11:30–12:30
413 Avondale Rd, Huntington
Warriors of God Assembly
June 14–July 21, Monday - Friday
11:00–12:00
216 10th St, Altizer, Huntington
West Public Library
June 14–July 21, Monday–Friday
11:30–12:30
901 14th Street West, Huntington
“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months,” say Rhonda McCoy, Food Services Director for Cabell County Schools. “Remember, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.”
For more information about the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) FAX: (202) 690-7442; or(3) EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov.