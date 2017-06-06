June Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market is June 9th

(Huntington, WV) The Shops at Heritage Station will host the June Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market (formerly the Heritage Station Artisan’s Market) on Friday, June 9th, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Heritage Station is located in the heart of downtown Huntington at 210 11th Street. The market will feature live music and the works of a variety of local artisans. Charleston-based mobile boutique Ooh La Lucy will also make its Huntington debut. The Market is a free family-friendly event that includes children’s activities.

Bands Dangerous Cookies and the Heavy Hitters will perform from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Dangerous Cookies is a fun, high-energy, classic rock cover band, based in South Point, OH, featuring a wide variety of classics to sing and dance with. The Heavy Hitters play a fusion of soul-jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and rock.

Artisan goods will range from jewelry to home decor to fine art. Raine Klover, the Assistant Manager at The Red Caboose, a regional artisan shop operated by the Cabell-Huntington Visitors & Convention Bureau, is one of the organizers of the event. “We are so thankful to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District for supporting this market by offering the use of the patio area,” Klover said, “Heritage Station is the perfect space for our arts community to mix and mingle and enjoy a fabulous evening.”

While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, Full Circle Ceramic, and The Red Caboose. Food and beverage options will include SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar, Summit Beer Station, Southside Sliders, Ice Cream A Go Go, and Butter It Up.

This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:

● Thomas Bartlett - wirework and geekery

● Dottie Gould - braided wool rugs and hand appliqued homegoods

● Made New Co - jewelry and handmade purses and tote bags

● Making Cents - coin jewelry

● JP Owens - fine art, t-shirts, and more

● Rainwater Pottery - ceramics

● Steam City Treasures - steampunk jewelry and geekery

● Vintage Creations - custom made jewelry made from antique spoons

● Wanderess Studios - artisan bath products and fine art

● Kathy Welch - fine art

● Wild for West Virginia - West Virginia-inspired t-shirts, decals, and more

● Wooden Pretties - Unique handmade wood boxes and wall decorations

● Woodworking Talent - handcrafted cutting boards and wood decor

Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.