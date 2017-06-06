Kindred Charities Auctions Features Lajterman Scholarship Fundraisers Items

HUNTINGTON — Kindred Communications and Kindred Charities are pleased to once again assist the Marcelo Lajterman Memorial Scholarship Fund with one of two pre-golf auctions. The auction started at noon Monday at auctions.KindredCharities.org/auctions through June 15 at 4 p.m.

The Lajterman Memorial Scholarships are with both the Big Green Scholarship Foundations (the fundraising wing of the Marshall University Athletic Department) and with the Marshall University Alumni Association (part of fundraising efforts for the University itself). All proceeds from the auctions and yearly golf tournament go to both of these athletic and academic endowments to Marshall University in the name of Lajterman and his 1970 teammates, coaches and staff.

Marcelo Lajterman was a kicker for the 1970 Marshall Thundering Herd who died, along with 74 other players, coaches, staff members, media, families, and friends on the charter flight back from a game at East Carolina on Southern Airways. The Marshall football program slowly rose from the ashes of the Nov. 14, 1970, crash to National Championships in I-AA football, 12 bowls since 1997 (winning 10 of those) and conference championships in the Southern Conference (1988-94-96), Mid-American Conference championships (1997-98-99-2000-2002) and Conference USA (2014) titles. Read more about Lajterman at www.marcelo23.com.

The golf outing will be held on Sept. 15, 2017, at the Creekside Golf Course (known previously the Silo Golf Course) in Lavalette, W.Va. For more information, contact Ted Wilson at 304-523-9779/goherd618@aol.com or Mike Stapleton at 304-634-5274/staple8@gmail.com. The golf is on Friday, and on Saturday the Thundering Herd football team hosts former MAC foe Kent State in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

There are four great items up for bid at Kindred Charities, and two of the four are trips for this summer. This year’s items include a Virginia Beach trip worth nearly $700, with three days of accommodations at the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel in Virginia Beach. This summer fun trip can be taken anytime within one year of the auction’s close.

A July 25 trip to The Greenbrier Casino and Spa is worth over $200 and includes lunch on the grounds by The Greenbrier’s chefs. The third trip is October 29 on the New River Train, leaving Huntington for a round trip to the New River Gorge, and you can upgrade the trip from its $375 cost (if seats are available in the premium seating) for two to travel in the 51st year of the New River Train Excursions. Finally, an autographed guitar from country star Aaron Watson is available, well worth over $200.

The auction starts at noon on June 5, and runs through June 15 at 4 p.m., when the winners will be announced by Paul Swann and Woody Woodrum on the First Sentry Bank Sportsline, at 5:05 p.m. daily on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930, and streaming at WRVC.com or available on podcasts.

Get your starting bids in today at noon, then keep an eye on the auction again, and do both at auctions.KindredCharities.org/auctions.