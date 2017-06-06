Dr Manuta Welcomes Input regarding Huntington Pilot Plant, Huntington Alloys regarding Prostate Cancer Study

Dr. David Manuta, a chemist who for ten years worked at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, has secured a grant for an epidemiology study in conjunction with Ohio University - Athens.

Manuta seeks data on an aggressive form of prostate cancer observed in particular at both the Portsmouth and Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plants. The accelerated cancer occurred at other nuclear facilities.

Portions of the Huntington Pilot Plant which conducted contracted work for the Atomic Energy Commission (predecessor for the Dept. of Energy) are buried in a classified section at Piketon, Ohio. Documents have shown evidence of leaching toward a nearby creek and the Scioto River.

Manuta seeks both exposed workers from any location utilizing nuclear elements and chemistry, as well as 'control' group volunteers.

Asked specifically about HPP contamination, Manuta told HNN Sunday evening June 5, two "fundamental" environmental issues exist.

"The first issue deals with the AEC/DOE contractor. No matter how unhealthy and unsafe it was at the Huntington Plant, the contractor's first priority was to protect its Award Fee (the number of millions of dollars it could expect to receive from AEC/DOE)," Manuta said.



"The corruption noted in the first issue also indicates that the records are likely to be incomplete. (With personnel at the US DOL generally incurious, unless we hold their hands and bring such issues to their attention, nothing of consequence/significance will get done).

"It didn't seem to matter to AEC/DOE that workers might (eventually) get sick from the work that they were doing. The long latency periods (up to a few decades) meant that the contractor could be long gone (and presumed off the hook). The second issue follows directly here. We need to identify workers (and co-workers) who can vouch for each other's presence at the Huntington Plant and who can describe the unhealthy and unsafe work environment that existed. It is important to emphasize that production was what drove decision making, not making sure that your workers were well protected from exposure to chemicals and radiation."

Manuta did not dispute allegations mostly by former plant employees that waste was left in Huntington and that it may have leached off perimeter, perhaps, from workers utilizing sanitation infrastructure that has likely not been replaced.

"It's no surprise that the contamination was not contained, that the property/infrastructure is still used, and that current workers [at Special Metals] are not being notified that there might be a problem."

Manuta has been quoted by Center for Public Integrity and Slate reports in articles related to PGDP issues made public by Jeff Walburn and Chip Lawson. Vina Colley broke the initial story of plutonium present at PGDP concurrently to its finding at the Paducah plant.

A nuclear engineer who worked on similar sites to HPP previously told HNN that at a minimum the plumbing and sanitary infrastructure would likely have received excreted human waste. At the time of the actual excretion, the materials used at the HPP were still classified.

The DOE sent a letter to then Mayor Jean Dean that after two tests done by Oak Ridge the former plant grounds/property was released without any restrictions.

However, Huntington Alloys and predecessors and successors have had a private entrance to the Dietz Hollow Landfill for disposition of waste, according to a PSC document from the 1990s.

No local or state agency has revealed any specific testings for radioactive metals, by products, or decay chain products.

Tests for other types of contamination have been negative. Leeche treat runoff from the landfill before entering sanitary infrastructure.





