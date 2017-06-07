Most read
- Huntington Drug Trafficking Leads to Detroit man's sentence of five years in federal prison for gun crime
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Dr Manuta Welcomes Input regarding Huntington Pilot Plant, Huntington Alloys regarding Prostate Cancer Study
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- All Female Crew Shots "The Wedding Invitation"
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Drug Overdoses Leading Cause of Death for those Under 50
- Summer research programs at Marshall University attract students from West Virginia and beyond
- 26th Annual Old Central City Days Celebrated June 9, 10 & 11
26th Annual Old Central City Days Celebrated June 9, 10 & 11
Hours for the fair are 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Entertainment at the Gazebo area will include:
Friday, June 9: Danny G, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Gazebo); Harmonica Club , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (strolling).
Saturday, June 10, Danny G and the Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (Gazebo), Harmonica Club 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (strolling); Elsa West Virginia (the "Frozen" Ice Princess) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Gazebo) and Live Barnyard animals at the Wild Ramp.
Sunday, June 11, Danny G , 12 noon to 4 p.m. (Gazebo); Harmonica Club 12 noon to 4 p.m. (strolling).
Elsa of Huntington, who has appeared at the Barboursville and Huntington Christmas Parades, the Fire Prevention Parade, Camden Park, comic shops, and at private birthday celebrations will pose for photos with children (free) and have autographed photos available for sale.