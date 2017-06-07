Elsa of WV Guest at 26th Annual Old Central City Days

The Old Central City Association hosts its 26th edition with entertainment (including Elsa of Huntington, the Ice Princess), artisans, crafts, street vendors, food and a large antique fair along 14th Street West. Located behind the Wild Ranp, dealers from Ohio, Kentucky and WV display antiques , shabby chic, primitives, and collectables.

Hours for the fair are 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment at the Gazebo area will include:

Friday, June 9: Danny G, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Gazebo); Harmonica Club , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (strolling).

Saturday, June 10, Danny G and the Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (Gazebo), Harmonica Club 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (strolling); Elsa West Virginia (the "Frozen" Ice Princess) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Gazebo) and Live Barnyard animals at the Wild Ramp.

Sunday, June 11, Danny G , 12 noon to 4 p.m. (Gazebo); Harmonica Club 12 noon to 4 p.m. (strolling).

Elsa of Huntington, who has appeared at the Barboursville and Huntington Christmas Parades, the Fire Prevention Parade, Camden Park, comic shops, and at private birthday celebrations will pose for photos with children (free) and have autographed photos available for sale.