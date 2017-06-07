Most read
West Virginia Revenue Collections for May Exceed Projections
Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy called May’s revenues encouraging and said the State will meet its obligations for the current budget year.
“We are pleased with our collection numbers for May and are on track to close the current year budget gap with the aid of one-time revenue measures that were enacted by the Legislature,” Hardy said. “Higher natural gas prices have led to an increase in severance tax collections and we expect that trend to continue over the remainder of the fiscal year.”
The biggest surpluses for the month were in the collection of Personal Income Tax ($16.4 million), Severance Tax ($15.8 million) and Insurance Premium Tax ($12.6 million). The Personal Income Tax surplus was partially attributable to unexpected carryovers of both estimated tax payments and annual return payments due in April to early May. Combined estimated payment and annual return payment revenue was up by more than 46% from the prior year to nearly $29 million during the month. The Severance Tax surplus reflected gains from a recent sharp upswing in natural gas prices and higher coal sales relative to last year. The Insurance Premium Tax surplus offset a prior month deficit of similar magnitude as a result of an unexpected carryover of revenues from a tax with a due date of April 25.
After falling by 5.0% in April, May Consumer Sales and Use Tax receipts rose 6.2% above last May and exceeded the monthly estimate by $6.6 million, while Tobacco Product Excise Tax collections totaled $14.5 million for the month. May B&O Tax collections of $14.2 million were $1.5 million above estimate.
June revenue collections are projected to fall below monthly estimate due to some alteration in the actual timing of Lottery Transfers and continued expected weakness in income and sales tax collections. However, the budget outlook for FY2017 remains fully balanced.