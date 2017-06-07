Most read
Marshall to offer video game development camp for students ages 10 to 17
The program will begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Friday, June 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day in Prichard Hall, room 200, on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The cost is $125 per student. Patrick Stubblefield will serve as the instructor.
An identical second session of the camp will take place from Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, daily from 1 to 5 p.m. in Prichard Hall, room 200.
In this camp, participants will work in teams to create an idea for a video game and develop a video game concept to present on the final day. They’ll learn about how the video game industry works and which specialty areas they might be interested in pursuing. The majority of time will be spent working with their teams to create a presentation that includes a storyline, characters, gameplay and level descriptions, scoring, and even art and music.
Campers will gain a solid understanding of how to work on a design team, which will equip them with better skills in communication, cooperation, leadership and project management for the future.
For further information, contact Program Coordinator Emily McAllister by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/ce. Direct links for the online registration forms may be found at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Video-Game-Design-Session-A-June-12th-P51.aspx for the June 12-16 session and at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Video-Game-Design-Session-B-July-10th-P52.aspx for the July 10-14 session.