PSC Officers Conduct 72-Hour Roadcheck

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will participate in Roadcheck 2017, performing commercial vehicle inspections from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. This is the 30th year for the largest international targeted enforcement program on commercial vehicles in the world.

The Commission’s Transportation Officers will highlight cargo securement this year as a reminder of its importance to overall highway safety. The Officers will perform inspections around the clock during the Roadcheck to ensure that commercial motor vehicles are in compliance with the safety rules that are designed to improve safety for all travelers on West Virginia’s public roadways. The most common inspection performed during this event is the comprehensive 37-step Level 1 Inspection that examines multiple aspects of both driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

During the 2016 West Virginia 72-Hour Roadcheck, Commission Officers performed 606 inspections on commercial motor vehicles, discovered 361 vehicle violations and 210 driver violations. Eighty-seven of those vehicles were placed out of service, removing them from the road until they were brought into compliance.

“The Public Service Commission takes our mission of highway safety very seriously,” said Bob Blankenship, Director of the Commission’s Transportation Division. “Our Annual Roadcheck blitzes are a reminder to the transportation industry and the traveling public that we are out there every day and of our commitment to safety. We want all those traveling on our roadways to make it home to their families.”

The Public Service Commission participates in this international effort every year in conjunction with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to raise awareness of safety issues for commercial motor vehicle drivers, promote highway safety, and reduce the number of fatalities on West Virginia’s roadways. The ultimate goals of the 72-Hour Roadcheck are to improve compliance with safety rules and to remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the highways, making our roads safer for everyone