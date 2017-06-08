W.Va. AG Unveils Faith-Based Initiative Aimed at Fighting Opioid Abuse

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unveiled a new faith-based initiative aimed at empowering religious groups across West Virginia in the fight against substance abuse.

“Combatting Addiction with Grace” continues the Attorney General’s holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction.



This holistic approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, increased funding, multistate partnerships, new technology, awareness initiatives, drug incinerators and drop boxes to dispose of unwanted/expired prescriptions and the best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders