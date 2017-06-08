Huntington City Council Meets June 12; Finance Meeting Scheduled

 Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 03:49 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council meets Monday, June 12 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. A work session will be held Thursday, June 8 @ 4 p.m.

Council's agenda includes second reading of an ordinance that will increase the charges for municipal court costs as well as a mutual aid agreement with the Kenova Police Department.

The Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 @ 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

June 12, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT WITH THE KENOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT OF BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE COMMITMENT OF PROJECT OF FUNDS FOR THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOME INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

9. Good & Welfare

 

10. Adjournment

 

Administration and Finance Committee chair Joyce Clark submitted the agenda for the  6 p.m. Monday meeting. Other members of the committee are Alex Vence, Jennifer Wheeler, Carol Polan, and Tina Brooks.

 

· Proposed Ordinance: Article 106 of the Codified Ordinances Concerning Capital Asset Policy

· Proposed Resolution: Authorizing expenditure of funds for repairs to the Jean Dean Building

· Proposed Resolution: Authorizing approval of an agreement for commercial fuel card services

· Other Matters as Necessary

These meetings will be televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed via the internet from the City of Huntington website.

