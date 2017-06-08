Most read
Huntington City Council Meets June 12; Finance Meeting Scheduled
The Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 @ 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.
June 12, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT WITH THE KENOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT OF BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE COMMITMENT OF PROJECT OF FUNDS FOR THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOME INVESTMENT TRUST FUND
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
9. Good & Welfare
10. Adjournment
Administration and Finance Committee chair Joyce Clark submitted the agenda for the 6 p.m. Monday meeting. Other members of the committee are Alex Vence, Jennifer Wheeler, Carol Polan, and Tina Brooks.
· Proposed Ordinance: Article 106 of the Codified Ordinances Concerning Capital Asset Policy
· Proposed Resolution: Authorizing expenditure of funds for repairs to the Jean Dean Building
· Proposed Resolution: Authorizing approval of an agreement for commercial fuel card services
· Other Matters as Necessary
These meetings will be televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed via the internet from the City of Huntington website.