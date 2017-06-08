Search underway for missing boater at Sutton Lake

SUTTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section confirms a search for a missing boater is currently underway at Sutton Lake. Joe D. McPherson, a 64-year-old resident of Sutton, West Virginia, was reported missing by his wife at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. McPherson went fishing at the lake at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday but had failed to return home by late afternoon.

McPherson’s abandoned jon boat was located late Monday night along the shoreline. Preliminary information indicates his boat may have struck a submerged object, causing him to be ejected.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers are investigating the incident. They are being assisted by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services.