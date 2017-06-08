Summer Free Morning Movie Series Underway

For June and July West Virginia (and those in surrounding states) can't complain that there's nothing to do on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Actually, neither can moms and dad who can load the kids (or find someone who can) to the movies in the morning. Don't worry --- the films are FREE.

Specials are available for popcorn and drinks too at select Marquee Cinemas.

Here's the schedule (which varies per venue). The large multiplexes offer two choices and the smaller auditorium counts offer only ONE and on Tuesday @ 11 a.m.

June 13 & 14 , Angry Birds; Rock Dog

June 20 & 21 Alvin: Road Chip; Pets

June 27 & 28, Kumbo and the Two Strings; Norm of the North

July 4 & 5, Storks; The Peanuts Movie

July 11 & 12, Trolls ; Sing

July 18 & 19, Monster Trucks ; The Wild Life

July 25 & 26, Lego Batman Movie; Ice Age Collision Course

Visit: Marquee Cinemas.com.

Marquee Pullman visit, http://www.marqueecinemas.com/img/2017kidsseries/Pullman.jpg