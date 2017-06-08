Most read
Summer Free Morning Movie Series Underway
Actually, neither can moms and dad who can load the kids (or find someone who can) to the movies in the morning. Don't worry --- the films are FREE.
Specials are available for popcorn and drinks too at select Marquee Cinemas.
Here's the schedule (which varies per venue). The large multiplexes offer two choices and the smaller auditorium counts offer only ONE and on Tuesday @ 11 a.m.
June 13 & 14 , Angry Birds; Rock Dog
June 20 & 21 Alvin: Road Chip; Pets
June 27 & 28, Kumbo and the Two Strings; Norm of the North
July 4 & 5, Storks; The Peanuts Movie
July 11 & 12, Trolls ; Sing
July 18 & 19, Monster Trucks ; The Wild Life
July 25 & 26, Lego Batman Movie; Ice Age Collision Course
Visit: Marquee Cinemas.com.
Marquee Pullman visit, http://www.marqueecinemas.com/img/2017kidsseries/Pullman.jpg