Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism

Several Huntington City Council members complained during the Good and Welfare portion of the Thursday, June 8, work session that their vehicles have been vandalized.

After those complaints council went into Executive Session.

In addition, a HPD Arrest Report contained an incident on June 6 @ 10:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Crestmont Drive in Huntington.

The arrest report identified that Cody Methax, a former candidate for WV legislature and member of a marijuana use group, was charged with use of intoxicating substances and prohibited acts. An arrest report indicated that he was charged in February 2017 by the Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. for first offense DUI. (An arrest does not mean that a subject is guilty of the charge.)

Huntington City Council Chairman Mark Bates is listed as living at that address, according to the City of Huntington website.

The HPD arrest report printed June 8, 2017 contained four additional arrests for intoxicating substances/prohibited acts: Brandon Sergeon, 28th St/Collis Avenue; Brandon Bailey, W. 8th Avenue and First Street; and Nancy Flannigan, 1200 block of Fourth Avenue; and Dallas Cisco, 2900 First Avenue.

An HPD incident report PDF printed on June 8, 2017 contains the 1635 Crestmont address and indicates that the arrest was of a criminal nature.

In addition, Huntington Police charged Jason E. Taylor, 44 with malicious wounding following an argument in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. June 7. Reports indicate that the victim argued with Taylor over a woman. He was stabbed in the back. His condition is unknown.

Thomas Epperly remains in critical condition following a gunshot wound to his chest suffered at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Washington Blvd.

Betty Jean Pardue , 79, has been charged with malicious wounding, following what police describe as alcohol use during an argument. The victim exited the house and phoned police. He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Pardue has been released on $10,000 bond.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli has repeatedly stated it is too early to rule out self-defense.