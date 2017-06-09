Most read
- Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
- West Virginia Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11, 2017
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- OP ED: Protecting our children from predators
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Members And Associates Of Russian Crime Syndicate Arrested For Racketeering, Extortion, Robbery, Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy, Fraud, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Maier Institute receives Benedum Foundation grant
- Marshall Men's Soccer Announces 2017 Schedule
Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
After those complaints council went into Executive Session.
In addition, a HPD Arrest Report contained an incident on June 6 @ 10:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Crestmont Drive in Huntington.
The arrest report identified that Cody Methax, a former candidate for WV legislature and member of a marijuana use group, was charged with use of intoxicating substances and prohibited acts. An arrest report indicated that he was charged in February 2017 by the Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. for first offense DUI. (An arrest does not mean that a subject is guilty of the charge.)
Huntington City Council Chairman Mark Bates is listed as living at that address, according to the City of Huntington website.
The HPD arrest report printed June 8, 2017 contained four additional arrests for intoxicating substances/prohibited acts: Brandon Sergeon, 28th St/Collis Avenue; Brandon Bailey, W. 8th Avenue and First Street; and Nancy Flannigan, 1200 block of Fourth Avenue; and Dallas Cisco, 2900 First Avenue.
An HPD incident report PDF printed on June 8, 2017 contains the 1635 Crestmont address and indicates that the arrest was of a criminal nature.
***
In addition, Huntington Police charged Jason E. Taylor, 44 with malicious wounding following an argument in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. June 7. Reports indicate that the victim argued with Taylor over a woman. He was stabbed in the back. His condition is unknown.
***
Thomas Epperly remains in critical condition following a gunshot wound to his chest suffered at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Washington Blvd.
Betty Jean Pardue , 79, has been charged with malicious wounding, following what police describe as alcohol use during an argument. The victim exited the house and phoned police. He was conscious when taken to the hospital.
Pardue has been released on $10,000 bond.
Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli has repeatedly stated it is too early to rule out self-defense.