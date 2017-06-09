Beech Fork Boat Ramp Temporary Closure

 Friday, June 9, 2017 - 03:50 Updated 15 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – The Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces that the boat ramp and associated parking lot at Beech Fork Lake will be closed from Monday, June 12, 2017 at 6 a.m. until Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 6 a.m. The closure is necessary to conduct maintenance to the parking lot area.

Visitors may still access the marina, the marina’s parking lot and Shelter 1 during the ramp area closure, however traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Any questions may be directed to the Beech Fork Lake Project Office at: 304-525-4831.

