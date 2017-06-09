Most read
Beech Fork Boat Ramp Temporary Closure
Friday, June 9, 2017 - 03:50 Updated 15 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Visitors may still access the marina, the marina’s parking lot and Shelter 1 during the ramp area closure, however traffic will be restricted to one lane.
Any questions may be directed to the Beech Fork Lake Project Office at: 304-525-4831.