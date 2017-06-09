Marshall Men's Soccer Announces 2017 Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie announced the 2017 schedule Thursday. The Thundering Herd will open the regular season on Aug. 25 at Hoops Family Field against UNC Asheville.

“I’m happy to announce our 2017 schedule,” Grassie said. “We will have some very exciting matches this fall, and we can’t wait for our season to get underway on Aug. 25 against UNC Asheville.

“Some other highlights that jump out are our Homecoming match against Kentucky on Oct. 14 at the Vet, and our early November trip to perennial national title contender, Akron, on Nov. 1.”

Along with the match against Kentucky and the home opener with UNC Asheville, Marshall will host seven home matches and one additional exhibition game versus NAIA National Runner-up Rio Grande on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Three of the home matches will feature teams that participated in the 2016 NCAA Tournament: South Carolina (Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.), defending Conference USA Champion New Mexico (Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.) and Kentucky (Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.).

The Herd face a tough road schedule as well with conference trips to Charlotte (Sept. 9), conference tournament runner-up FIU (Oct. 7), Old Dominion (Oct. 21) and wrapping up the regular season at Florida Atlantic (Nov. 4).

The road non-conference schedule is highlighted by the trip to Akron, Ohio to take on a Zips squad that is a perennial NCAA Tournament contender. Akron has been to the tournament 30 times in its history with two trips to the championship match (2009-10).

The Conference USA Tournament will be hosted by Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., Nov. 8-12.

“Personally, I can’t wait to see what this first season will have in store for us,” Grassie said. “I am sure that our supporters will get to see some great entertainment in one of our seven home matches.”

2017 Marshall Men’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 12 – vs. Rio Grande (Exh.) 7 p.m.

Aug. 15 – at Radford (Exh.) 4 p.m.

Aug. 19 – at Coastal Carolina (Exh.) 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 – vs. UNC Asheville 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 – vs. Evansville 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 – at Duquesne 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 – at Robert Morris 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 – at Charlotte * 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 – vs. Eastern Illinois 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 – vs. South Carolina * 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Northern Kentucky 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at IPFW 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 – vs. New Mexico * 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 – at FIU * 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 – vs. Kentucky * 11 a.m.

Oct. 17 – at Liberty 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 – at Old Dominion * 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 – vs. UAB * 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 – at Akron 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 – at FAU * 7 p.m.

Nov. 8-12 – Conference USA Tournament (Norfolk, Va.)

Home Games in Bold

* - Indicates Conference USA Opponent