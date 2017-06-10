Marvel Release New Clips from "Spiderman Homecoming," "Black Panther"

 Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 02:15

Marvel has released several new clips from upcoming superhero films, including the July 7 release of "Spiderman Homecoming," which contains a guest appearance by Tony (Iron Man) Stark and a brief cameo by Stan Lee.

A teaser has been released for the forthcoming "Black Panther," too.

Meanwhile, DC has a slate of upcoming attractions too, such as  Aquaman, Shazam, Flash...

