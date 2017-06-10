Most read
- Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
- Councilman Assists Following Friend's OD, Sets Good Example
- West Virginia Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11, 2017
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Maier Institute receives Benedum Foundation grant
- Opioid Abuse Increasing Heart Infections, According to CDC
- OP ED: Protecting our children from predators
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society
GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service. Inducted during a ceremony May 25 at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center were:
Students:
Hayden Anthony Ansinelli
Bradford Christopher Gillon
Mary Elise Hanks
Mohit Harsh
Michael Zach Moore
Keegan Sturgill Mullins
Travis Daniel Parkulo
Melissa Christine Saab
Raj Singh
Leah Diane Stalnaker
Alexander Robbin Vance
Residents:
Audrey Hicks, D.O. (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
Chad Mays, D.O. (Pediatrics)
Mohammed Megri, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
Adam Schindzielorz, M.D. (Psychiatry)
Faculty:
Kevin McCann, M.D. (Family Medicine)
Sona Shah, M.D. (Neuroscience)
Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members.
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.