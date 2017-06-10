Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

Seventeen medical students, residents and faculty members have been inducted into the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS).

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service. Inducted during a ceremony May 25 at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center were:

Students:

Hayden Anthony Ansinelli

Bradford Christopher Gillon

Mary Elise Hanks

Mohit Harsh

Michael Zach Moore

Keegan Sturgill Mullins

Travis Daniel Parkulo

Melissa Christine Saab

Raj Singh

Leah Diane Stalnaker

Alexander Robbin Vance

Residents:

Audrey Hicks, D.O. (Obstetrics & Gynecology)

Chad Mays, D.O. (Pediatrics)

Mohammed Megri, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

Adam Schindzielorz, M.D. (Psychiatry)

Faculty:

Kevin McCann, M.D. (Family Medicine)

Sona Shah, M.D. (Neuroscience)

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.