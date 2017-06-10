Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 02:17 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall School of Medicine inducts new members to Gold Humanism Honor Society

Seventeen medical students, residents and faculty members have been inducted into the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS).

 

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service. Inducted during a ceremony May 25 at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center were:

Students:
Hayden Anthony Ansinelli
Bradford Christopher Gillon
Mary Elise Hanks
Mohit Harsh
Michael Zach Moore
Keegan Sturgill Mullins
Travis Daniel Parkulo
Melissa Christine Saab
Raj Singh
Leah Diane Stalnaker
Alexander Robbin Vance

Residents:
Audrey Hicks, D.O. (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
Chad Mays, D.O. (Pediatrics)
Mohammed Megri, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
Adam Schindzielorz, M.D. (Psychiatry)

Faculty:
Kevin McCann, M.D. (Family Medicine)
Sona Shah, M.D. (Neuroscience)

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and community leaders.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus