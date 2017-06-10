Most read
- Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
- Councilman Assists Following Friend's OD, Sets Good Example
- West Virginia Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11, 2017
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Maier Institute receives Benedum Foundation grant
- Opioid Abuse Increasing Heart Infections, According to CDC
- OP ED: Protecting our children from predators
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
Opioid Abuse Increasing Heart Infections, According to CDC
This report stated:
"The incidence of hospitalizations for drug-associated endocarditis is increasing rapidly, particularly among drug users who are younger, white, non-Hispanic, and from rural areas . Approximately one third of patients hospitalized with drug dependence–associated endocarditis in North Carolina during 2010–2015 were coinfected with Hepatitis C infections. A heart infection is potentially fatal and can cost $50,000 for treatment.
North Carolina reports that nine out of ten patients are white and two-thirds from rural areas. They range in age from 26 to 40. Most are uninsured.
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City told the Philadelphia Inquirer that bacteria from unclean needles have an attraction to grow in heart valves.
The CDC study indicated that states with severe opioid epidemics should focus on harm reduction programs , which include syringe exchange, safe injection education, and other programs.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/wr/pdfs/mm6622.pdf
http://www.philly.com/philly/health/topics/HealthDay723530_20170608_Hear...