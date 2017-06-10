Opioid Abuse Increasing Heart Infections, According to CDC

The CDC June 9, 2017 Morbidity and Mortality has revealed that injecting heroin or other drugs increases the risk for acquiring invasive bacterial infections, including endocarditis (heart infecti

ons).

This report stated:

"The incidence of hospitalizations for drug-associated endocarditis is increasing rapidly, particularly among drug users who are younger, white, non-Hispanic, and from rural areas . Approximately one third of patients hospitalized with drug dependence–associated endocarditis in North Carolina during 2010–2015 were coinfected with Hepatitis C infections. A heart infection is potentially fatal and can cost $50,000 for treatment.

North Carolina reports that nine out of ten patients are white and two-thirds from rural areas. They range in age from 26 to 40. Most are uninsured.

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City told the Philadelphia Inquirer that bacteria from unclean needles have an attraction to grow in heart valves.

The CDC study indicated that states with severe opioid epidemics should focus on harm reduction programs , which include syringe exchange, safe injection education, and other programs.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/wr/pdfs/mm6622.pdf

http://www.philly.com/philly/health/topics/HealthDay723530_20170608_Hear...