Rails & Ales Festival Seeking Volunteers

The Rails & Ales Festival is seeking volunteers to assist with operations of its fifth annual event, scheduled for Saturday, August 12th. The festival is hosting its largest event yet and will need hundreds of volunteers.

Festival organizers will make donations to non-profit organizations in exchange for a six hour commitment from groups of volunteers. Here is how the program works:For each team of six members that completes a six hour shift, festival organizers will donate $500 to the team’s non-profit organization of choice, so long as that organization has a 501c(3) status. There is no limit to the number of teams each organization may assemble.

· All volunteers must be 21 years of age.

· All volunteers will be provided a break, a meal and a “Brew Crew” t-shirt to wear while working the festival.

· Training will be provided to volunteers.

· There are two shifts for volunteer teams to choose from: 10 AM - 4 PM and 4 PM - 10 PM.

· Volunteers must be in good physical health to participate. They must be able to stand for the majority of their shift and to work in hot or inclement weather.

· The deadline for team submissions is July 7, 2017.

· Team submissions and additional information can be found at www.railsandales.com/volunteer

This will be the second year the festival has run the non-profit volunteer program. Last year, festival organizers donated over $10,000 to a number of organizations, including Friends of Ironton, One by One Animal Advocates, Little Victories, INTO Giving, Tri-State Lady Pony Express Basketball Club and Team for West Virginia Children. Organizers expect to donate over $20,000 following this summer’s event.

“As the festival has grown, so has our need for volunteers. We have an awesome group of volunteers that has been with us since the beginning, but after the success of our first few festivals, it became clear that we would need a larger pool of volunteers, and we were struggling with recruiting enough people. This idea was born out a need for more committed volunteers and a desire to give back to the community that we love,” said Jay Fox, festival organizer.” The program has been extremely successful so far and we look forward to growing it as the festival continues to expand.”

The festival also has a volunteer program for individuals who do not wish to be part of a non-profit team but still want to help out. More information on the Individual Volunteer program can be found at www.railsandales.com/volunteer or by emailing Kelli at railsandalesvolunteers@gmail.com.

The inaugural Rails & Ales Festival took place in 2013 at Heritage Station and consisted of 750 attendees and a handful of beer vendors. Since then, the festival has grown over a thousand percent, changed locations, added a second session and continues to expand each year to accommodate the increasing number of craft beer fans in the tri-state. Tickets for the fifth annual Rails & Ales Festival are on sale now and may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-rails-ales-craft-beer-festival-huntington-wv-tickets-34214696077?aff=es2.