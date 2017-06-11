Assembling the Portsmouth Allegations from Call to Action Radio

Jeff Walburn, Chick Lawson, Dr. David Manuta and Paul Brogdon share over 3 hours of criminal investigations into the Department of Energy, Lockheed Martin, the Department of Labor, NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health), USEC (United States Enrichment Corporation), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), CDC (Center for Disease Control), NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission), EEIOC (Energy Employee Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act), and numerous other government agencies contributing to an ongoing cover-up at Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, OH (Nuclear Enrichment Plant).

Records were destroyed and falsified, perjury, racketeering and many other criminal acts have been recorded with the documents to back them up.

Those who have not already lost their lives are either suffering without compensation or have just given up on the system that has infected their bodies and 4 generations to follow. The nuclear radiation the workers were exposed to and took home to their families was not only hidden from their knowledge, but covered up for billions of dollars by greedy corporations and government officials.