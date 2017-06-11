Most read
Assembling the Portsmouth Allegations from Call to Action Radio
Records were destroyed and falsified, perjury, racketeering and many other criminal acts have been recorded with the documents to back them up.
Those who have not already lost their lives are either suffering without compensation or have just given up on the system that has infected their bodies and 4 generations to follow. The nuclear radiation the workers were exposed to and took home to their families was not only hidden from their knowledge, but covered up for billions of dollars by greedy corporations and government officials.