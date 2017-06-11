Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
- Opioid Abuse Increasing Heart Infections, According to CDC
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Councilman Assists Following Friend's OD, Sets Good Example
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Ferris Bueller, Raiders Next for Flashback Cinema
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- The Portsmouth Diffusion Story from Pubic Domain Black and White Footage
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
Ferris Bueller, Raiders Next for Flashback Cinema
It's not easy being the sister of the most popular guy at school, and in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Jean (Jennifer Gray) is infuriated at what big brother Ferris (Matthew Broderick) is able to get away with. But her anger seems to dissipate when she meets a strange (and strangely charming) stranger (Charlie Sheen) at the police station. See the classic 80's comedy FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF back on the big screen on Sunday June 11 and Wednesday June 14.
RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Indiana Jones is a pretty fearless guy, however, he's not too fond of snakes. But to reach the lost ark of the covenant, Indy (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must first get past a pit of ...snakes! Celebrate FATHER'S DAY with the great adventure RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK on the big screen. With showings on Sunday June 18 and Wednesday June 21.
But , it's Ms. Allen who had the more dangerous circumstance during shooting. Catch the snake scene. She started in a pair of high heels, but lost one. Watch for the snake coming out of the toe. Ford has his whip and boots during the scenes with cobras. Nor Allen, who did not have a stand-in.