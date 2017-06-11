Ferris Bueller, Raiders Next for Flashback Cinema

A comedy favorite and a cliffhanger spoof than spawned a billion dollar franchise are next on the schedule of Flashback Cinema. The films run Sunday and Wednesday @ 3:30 and 7 p.m. at select Maquee Cinemas.

It's not easy being the sister of the most popular guy at school, and in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Jean (Jennifer Gray) is infuriated at what big brother Ferris (Matthew Broderick) is able to get away with. But her anger seems to dissipate when she meets a strange (and strangely charming) stranger (Charlie Sheen) at the police station. See the classic 80's comedy FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF back on the big screen on Sunday June 11 and Wednesday June 14.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Indiana Jones is a pretty fearless guy, however, he's not too fond of snakes. But to reach the lost ark of the covenant, Indy (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must first get past a pit of ...snakes! Celebrate FATHER'S DAY with the great adventure RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK on the big screen. With showings on Sunday June 18 and Wednesday June 21.



But , it's Ms. Allen who had the more dangerous circumstance during shooting. Catch the snake scene. She started in a pair of high heels, but lost one. Watch for the snake coming out of the toe. Ford has his whip and boots during the scenes with cobras. Nor Allen, who did not have a stand-in.