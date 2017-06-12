Former Social Security Attorney on Run Wants to Surrender

 Monday, June 12, 2017 - 02:27 Updated 3 hours ago
Former Social Security Attorney on Run Wants to Surrender

Eric Conn, a former social security disability attorney scheduled for sentencing July 14, escaped home detention June 2. Kentucky media have received emails purportedly from the attorney stating that he escaped because other involved in the case received much less of a sentence than what he has agreed.

The emails laid terms by which the man who helped in a $500 million dollar social security fraud scheme which included many at the Huntington branch.

Conn has not been seen for a week.

 

