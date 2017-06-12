Most read
- Shooting Victim's Mom Sues Residents and MU School of Medicine
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Former Social Security Attorney on Run Wants to Surrender
- The Portsmouth Diffusion Story from Public Domain Black and White Footage
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Attorney General Morrisey Alerts Consumers to Misleading Tobacco Settlement Promotion
- Huntington City Council Meets June 12; Finance Meeting Scheduled
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Heroin's use rising, costing society more than $51 billion
Roane County man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crime
On October 2, 2016, Rogers was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of his federal supervised release. Law enforcement apprehended Rogers after he fled and hit a Deputy Marshal with his motorcycle during the pursuit. At today’s hearing, the Court increased the sentence by finding that the reckless flight created a substantial risk of death or serious injury. In a search incident to his arrest, Rogers was found in possession of approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine and over $3,800 in cash. Rogers admitted that it was his intent to distribute the methamphetamine in and around Kanawha County.
The case against Rogers was investigated by the United States Marshal Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.