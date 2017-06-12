Roane County man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Roane County man who violated his federal supervised release by committing a drug crime was sentenced to prison today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Chadrick Rogers, 40, of Newton, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In today’s hearing, he was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison for that offense. He was also sentenced to an additional two and a half years in prison for violating his federal supervised release. The sentences will be served consecutively.

On October 2, 2016, Rogers was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for violation of his federal supervised release. Law enforcement apprehended Rogers after he fled and hit a Deputy Marshal with his motorcycle during the pursuit. At today’s hearing, the Court increased the sentence by finding that the reckless flight created a substantial risk of death or serious injury. In a search incident to his arrest, Rogers was found in possession of approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine and over $3,800 in cash. Rogers admitted that it was his intent to distribute the methamphetamine in and around Kanawha County.

The case against Rogers was investigated by the United States Marshal Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.