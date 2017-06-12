Water Project Underway on Rt. 10

The project is necessary due to a W.Va. Department of Highways road widening project. Work began this week and should be complete by the first week in August, weather permitting. The construction area, which should have minimal impacts on traffic, begins at Highlander Way and ends at Cedar Crest Drive.

Throughout the project, customers in the area served by this water main may experience intermittent water service disruptions lasting 4-8 hours. This area includes 16th Street from Highlander Way to Cedar Crest Drive, Highlander Way (includes Huntington High School), Owls Lair Drive, Mt. Union Road, Clark Graham Road, Green Valley Road (includes Hite Saunders Elementary School), Persimmon Lane, Twin Oaks Drive, Red Bud Lane, Grapevine Road, Burchette Road, Lynn Courtney Drive, Four Pole Road, Plybon Branch Road, Prices Creek Road and Fraley Branch.

West Virginia American Water will work as quickly as possible to limit the length of service interruptions and thanks its customers for their patience while it completes this project.