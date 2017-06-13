World Changes Coming to Help Huntington in July

World Changes will send 139 students in mid-July to help residents with construction tasks, according to a press release. The young men and women from middle school age to college age will assist with roofing, decking, painting and wheelchair access in Huntington and Guyandotte. There will be 16 crews at 14 work sites.

Volunteer students from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will stay at Huntington High School during July 10-17.

Ten churches are sponsoring the initiative of LifeWay Christian Resources.

Madison Cleveland of the Virginia team said, " the students and adults have a desire to serve and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities. Working in this city is a way to demonstrate that teens can get out of their comfort zone, work hard, and help others."