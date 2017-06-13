Most read
World Changes Coming to Help Huntington in July
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 02:37 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Volunteer students from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will stay at Huntington High School during July 10-17.
Ten churches are sponsoring the initiative of LifeWay Christian Resources.
Madison Cleveland of the Virginia team said, " the students and adults have a desire to serve and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities. Working in this city is a way to demonstrate that teens can get out of their comfort zone, work hard, and help others."