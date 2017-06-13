Most read
Pilot Club sets dates for 2017 Antiques Show and Sale
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 02:03 Edited from a Press Release
The event will be held on Friday, August 25 (6:30 pm – 9 pm); Saturday, August 26 (10 am – 6 pm); and Sunday, August 27 (11 am – 4 pm) at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, located at 3rd Avenue & 8th Street in downtown Huntington, West Virginia.
Once again, the show will have exquisite antiques, vintage modern finds and collectibles.
Tickets are $6 at the door and are good for all 3 days.
For more information or advance tickets at $5, call 304 633 9592.