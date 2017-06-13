Pilot Club sets dates for 2017 Antiques Show and Sale

The 65th Annual Antiques Show and Sale, presented by Pilot Club of Huntington, has set their dates for 2017.

The event will be held on Friday, August 25 (6:30 pm – 9 pm); Saturday, August 26 (10 am – 6 pm); and Sunday, August 27 (11 am – 4 pm) at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, located at 3rd Avenue & 8th Street in downtown Huntington, West Virginia.

Once again, the show will have exquisite antiques, vintage modern finds and collectibles.

Tickets are $6 at the door and are good for all 3 days.

For more information or advance tickets at $5, call 304 633 9592.