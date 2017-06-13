Lawsuit Seeks Reimbursement from Columbus Used Car Dealer Following Title Problems

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against Cousins Car Lot LLC and owner Alan Cabral for failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers as required by state law. 

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement to the Title Defect Recision Fund (which helps consumers when dealerships fail to provide titles) and an end to further violations.

According to the lawsuit, Cousins Car Lot last operated at 600 E. Broad Street in Columbus. In the last two years, about 20 consumers filed complaints against Cousins Car Lot, with most citing title problems. Many of the complaints were resolved through the Attorney General’s informal dispute resolution process, but consumer claims totaling $20,106 were paid from the Title Defect Recision Fund to assist consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, accuses Cousins Car Lot and Alan Cabral of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act.

Consumers who experience car title problems or who have other consumer complaints should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at [www.ohioprotects.org]www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

