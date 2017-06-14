Most read
- Council Approves Final Fiscal Year Budget Revision
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- World Changes Coming to Help Huntington in July
- Lawsuit Seeks Reimbursement from Columbus Used Car Dealer Following Title Problems
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Secretary Warner Says 101 Municipalities to Host Elections Tuesday
- Pilot Club sets dates for 2017 Antiques Show and Sale
- The Portsmouth Diffusion Story from Public Domain Black and White Footage
Mark Colby to be featured artist at 19th annual Jazz-MU-Tazz camp
Saxophonist Mark Colby will serve as the featured guest artist for a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, in the Jomie Jazz Forum on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The week’s finale concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Pullman Square downtown. Admission to both concerts is free and open to the public.
Colby began playing professionally at 14 years old, the age of many Jazz-MU-Tazz attendees. Then, on Miami Beach, Colby had the opportunity to play shows with popular acts and seasoned musicians, including Tony Bennett, Sonny and Cher, and Sammy Davis Jr. While in college, he recorded with the likes of Dr. John, Wilson Pickett, Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees.
After graduating with a master’s degree in jazz studies, Colby received a call from Maynard Ferguson inviting him to join his band in New York. After three albums and three years touring as featured soloist and musical director with Ferguson, Bob James beckoned, and Colby became of member of the “James Gang.” James signed Colby to Columbia Records, beginning his solo recording career. In 1983, Colby was approached by DePaul University to assume a teaching position as jazz saxophone instructor.
Today, Colby holds positions at DePaul and Elmhurts College and he performs and teaches at schools throughout the U.S. and Europe, representing Selmer Paris Saxophones and Vandoren reeds.
For more information about Jazz-MU-Tazz, contact Dr. Ed Bingham at bingham@marshall.edu or at 304-634-140