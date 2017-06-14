Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Crime

On October 26, 2016, Gaynor and another individual were pulled over in South Charleston. During the traffic stop, officers discovered approximately 100 grams of heroin, digital scales, baggies, and over $1,000 cash. Officers also discovered a 9mm handgun in Gaynor’s possession. Gaynor admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin.

Gaynor faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on September 6, 2017.

The South Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., is presiding over the case.

This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District. This case was also brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.