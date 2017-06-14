Piketon to Ship Classified Nuclear Waste to Nevada

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued an environmental assessment and a finding of no significant impact regarding a request from American Centrifuge Operating, LLC to ship radioactively contaminated and non-contaminated classified matter and waste from the Lead Cascade Facility at Piketon, Ohio to the US Department of Energy's Nevada National Security Site for permanent burial. The LCF, a test loop which demonstrated the effectiveness of the centrifuge design and equipment for use in the American Centrifuge Plant, ceased operations in March 2016 and is now being decommissioned.