Touma Receives Immigrant Heritage Month Proclamation
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 02:54 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The Toumas are originally from Damascus, Syria, and moved to Huntington in 1971. Dr. Joe Touma opened his medical practice that same year, and Dr. Omayma Touma has served as director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Their contributions to the community include a medical museum; an art gallery exhibiting treasures from the Near East, Central Asia and North Africa; various downtown restoration projects; and spearheading recent, private fundraising efforts to restore City Hall.