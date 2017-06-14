DEVELOPING: GOP Softball Practice Targeted by Gunman, Five Shot

"You can tell it's the Republican baseball team practicing," by the YMCA. "It's on all of all calendars," reported Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama who survived. "[The gunman] was going after elected officials," he told CNN.

A shooter has opened fire during a GOP softball practice in Alexandria , Virginia. The shooting appears to be deliberate.

Reportedly Five have been wounded. Fortunately, one Congressman is a physician who treated at least two of the wounded. It is unknown if the injuries are life threatening.

The gunman shot with a long rifle from one of the dugouts, Brooks described.

Majority whip leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) sustained a hip injury. He and others were removed by helicopter. President Donald Trump has tweeted that the "injury is not life threatening" and that Scalise will "fully recover." Scalise is third in the presidential succession chain. Security around the Capitol and White House have been tightened.

Two members of the protective security detail were shot. A man has been taken into custody.

It was a routine early morning practice with Congressmen and Senators.

"People in the first base dugout screamed into their phones for help... it was [small arms] handgun versus rifle, " the Congressman described. Without the security detail, "it would have been baseball bats against a rifle," Brooks said.

"It's frustrating when you see your friends lying on the ground and you can't get out there to help. To have someone next to you bleeding profusely from his leg...," Brooks continued.

Sen. Ron Paul heard the sounds but "five to ten shots in a row ran out. Scalise went down. I was in the far parameter of right field. I had been at home plate. The gunshots hit in the dirt in right field." Paul heard "fifty to sixty shots" before Capitol police shot back . "Who knows how heavily armed this guy was. He was shooting everyone. It would have been a massacre without the police there. "

President Trump has issued a statement saying, " The vice president and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Paul agreed the response time was lengthy. "It was a killing field." He credits two members of the security detail with preventing further injuries. "Terrible as it is the capitol hill police can not get enough praise for saving everyone's lives," Paul said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Some say that it was politically motivated," Sen. Paul said.

Chief Michael Brown of the Alexandria police indicated that offices arrived within three minutes. The scene is still considered "active," Brown told a press conference.

Members were practicing for a charity game at the field used for the filming of "Remember the Titans."