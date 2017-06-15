Most read
Go catfishing in June at West Virginia state parks
“Catfishing is an activity people of any age can enjoy, and it is especially suitable for families,” said Brad Reed, deputy state parks chief. “Catching a catfish can create a lasting memory, especially for a first-time angler.”
State park areas included in the early June stocking program are Babcock State Park in Fayette County; Cacapon State Park in Morgan County; Cedar Creek State Park in Gilmer County; Chief Logan State Park in Logan County; Little Beaver State Park in Raleigh County; Moncove Lake State Park in Monroe County; Pipestem State Park in Summers County; Tomlinson Run State Park in Hancock County; and Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County.
In addition to fishing, overnight and day-use visitors can take advantage of hiking, biking and camping. Areas with lakes typically offer kayaks, canoes and other water-based rental services. Learn more at www.wvstateparks.com
Photo WV Dept. of Commerce