FIRST LOOK: Both Women and Men Laugh Through "Rough Night" pre-nuptial Celebration

The gal pals arrive facing a variety of life stages --- from taking off to "perfection" Jess (Scarlett Johansson as a state senate candidate) , to a dapper rebooting Blair (Zoe Kravitz), and bestie Alice and activist Frankie ( Jillian Bell, Illana Glazer) both cruising in neutral. The hang on to the past clinging Alice has the Miami weekend of booze, buzz and wild casual sex pre-planned. It's upset by the arrival of just off the Austalian plane, Pippa (Kate McKinnon) who's ignites spontaneous combustion wherever she treds.

"Rough Night" incorporates all the gags and dilemmas from the "Bachelor Party" "Bridesmaids" , "Hangover" string with a generous surrounding of near the beach "Weekend at Bernies" simulation.

“We wanted to make a big, fun comedy, but the thing that we kept coming back to was the idea of making it real, and that meant creating characters that felt like people we’ve known and friendships we’ve had,” director/co-writer Lucia Aniello said in a press release. “I’m so excited that audiences are responding in this way, and that people don’t just laugh at these yadda-yadda girls, but root for them as if they were their own friends.”

Pushing against the "chic flick" grain, the astute director seeks a blend whereby the 'boys' come to laugh at the girls, rather than ogling their chests and hoping for a wardrobe malfunction flash. Aniello loads more than out of control former roommates pushing edges: The tame (boring) groom's dudes party , a (politely) liberal next door couple, thoughts on friendship , and (best) the twists taking "Rough Night" beyond "Bernies" and "Very Bad Things."

Prior to the film, my 'she said,' had a male turn down a trip to this flick (anything else!!!). And, as credits rolled, I blurted my inverse 'how's the female chemistry' question by unwittingly (humm...) asking it in a way that had a hidden sexist connotation, strongly implying maybe one of the gals could be dumped --- but I overlooked the dudes and their subplots.

Admittedly, she identified with the female characters more than I and suggested that each compliments.

My reference speculated whether the 'quad' group would perk greater chemistry as a guartet. Until the twists start looping, there's a mid-point where the 'what do we do with the dead male stripper... he's back (again)' schtick softens the comedic steam to sluggish puffs.

Pippa (Kate McKinnon) then seems the unwieldy but "Saturday Night Live's" 'Hillary" and 'KellyAnne' inserts flairs for improv regurgitating their plight from the brain of a boorish, take charge fish out of water. McKinnon roars unexpected deviations which command tying unmatchable loose components .

Fusing it all together, now, allows the dealing with friendships sub-text to gain stronger significance. As 'she said' noted, there is one or more of these 'girls' in every group

Incidentally, this is not a Marvel , DC, or Star Wars film, but adhere to the superhero and space tentpole commandment: Thou shalt watch ALL the credits (spoiler). At the preview, she said and I blustered our retorts to each other in an empty auditorium , only to receive a great surprise. Call it one last belly laugh.