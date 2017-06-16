Most read
Marshall School of Medicine graduate recognized by American Medical Association Foundation
Dusing was recognized for her work with Marshall Medical Outreach (MMO), a student-led initiative to deliver health care to the homeless and those at risk of being homeless, as well as her work during the devastating 2016 West Virginia flooding.
She was nominated by Charles W. “Chuck” Clements, M.D., faculty advisor for MMO and a professor of family and community health at the School of Medicine.
“Dr. Dusing’s dedication to serving the homeless in Huntington for several years made her the perfect person to be one of the core team leaders for Marshall Medical Outreach, “Clements said. “She was a tireless volunteer organizing and supervising Marshall’s relief effort during the Rainelle Flood aftermath. Dr. Dusing is more than worthy to receive this award, and it has been a pleasure to watch her develop as a leader. She represents everything the School of Medicine wants for its students and physicians.”
Dusing will enter a family medicine fellowship next month at the University of Virginia.
The AMA says the Leadership Awards are presented annually to medical students, residents, fellows and early-career physicians who have exhibited outstanding leadership in community service, education, public health or organized medicine. The program provides leadership development training for these recipients to further strengthen their efforts of advancing health care in America.