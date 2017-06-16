Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- NNSA Implies that SRS is being Analyzed for New Nuclear Weapons Mission: Production of Plutonium “Pits,” the Core of Nuclear Weapons; Reuse of Soon-to-be Mothballed MOX Building Likely a Focus
- FIRST LOOK: Both Women and Men Laugh Through "Rough Night" pre-nuptial Celebration
- Marshall School of Medicine graduate recognized by American Medical Association Foundation
- Marshall Sports Medicine Institute to offer free baseline concussion testing for children
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Marshall Health welcomes new administrators
- West Virginia American Water Files 2018 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge
West Virginia American Water Files 2018 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge
“With this annual infrastructure replacement program in place, we have been able to expand our capital program and reduce our main replacement cycle from 400 years to 100 years, replacing approximately 4,000 feet of pipe per week,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water. “The accelerated investment achieved through the DSIC program strengthens our water system, creates operational efficiencies and reduces costs long-term for our customers.”
As part of this program, a surcharge is calculated each year based on capital investments made annually until these investments are rolled into the company’s rates in a future rate case. If approved, the plan would increase the current Distribution System Improvement Charge from 1.09 percent in 2017 to 3.28 percent in 2018, representing an increase of $1.04 per month for the average residential customer using 3,256 gallons.
“Annual DSIC programs provide transparency to our customers and allow for up-front regulatory review and approval of our proposed infrastructure upgrades to confirm that they are in the best interest of our customers,” Bruce continued. “In turn, our customers receive increased service reliability from these projects and pay a small monthly surcharge rather than experiencing higher rate increases several years later that reflect multiple years of company investments.”
West Virginia American Water’s current DSIC includes $18 million in water main replacement projects, $7 million for the construction of two new 4-million-gallon water storage tanks and $4 million in service line and fire hydrant replacements in the 2017 calendar year. In an effort to improve communication about these investments to customers, West Virginia American Water recently launched its 2017 Infrastructure Upgrade StoryMap – a user-friendly, easily accessible online map that allows customers to view details about water main replacement projects and other capital investments as they are under construction and completed. West Virginia is the first state within American Water to use an interactive web-based map to display these types of projects and hopes that by doing so, customers will be able to see the size and scope of the investments the company is making across its service area.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.