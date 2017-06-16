National physical therapy association president visits Marshall students for new speaker series

The title of Dunn’s talk was “Aim High,” in which she gave an overview of the current challenges and opportunities for physical therapists in the ever-changing health care environment, according to Dr. Scott Davis, chair of the university’s School of Physical Therapy.

“By hosting speakers like Dr. Dunn, we hope to empower our students and expose them to the best and brightest our profession has to offer,” Davis said. “It was a tremendous honor to have someone of Dr. Dunn’s stature here in Huntington. In addition to her keynote address, the faculty also had an opportunity to meet with her to discuss physical therapy education and professional issues.”

In addition to being the current president of APTA where she represents over 95,000 members, Dunn serves as an associate professor and past chair at the Louisiana State University (LSU)’s Shreveport Physical Therapy School. Dunn received her physical therapy degree at the LSU Medical Center-Shreveport in 1987; a master’s degree in health sciences from the LSU Medical Center in 1996; and her Ph.D. in cellular biology and anatomy from the LSU Health Sciences Center in 2006. She became board certified as an orthopaedic clinical specialist in 1996 and recertified in 2006. She has primarily taught orthopaedics, biomechanics and professional issues and has published a number of research articles and textbook chapters.

Davis said Dunn was the perfect person to set the standard for the first annual Penny G. Kroll Visiting Speaker Series.

“Dr. Penny Kroll is the founding chairperson of the Marshall University School of Physical Therapy. After her retirement, the faculty and I created this Speaker Series in her honor to recognize her dedication and commitment to the school,” Davis said. “We endeavored to create a speaker series that would bring national and international leaders in the physical therapy profession to Marshall University to expose students, faculty, and the local physical therapy community to the best and brightest that our profession has to offer. With Dr. Sharon Dunn, as our first visiting speaker, I think we hit a home run with the first pitch.”

To view photos from the event, visit https://goo.gl/photos/DfugBJB9UkHLpajv7. To learn more about the Penny G. Kroll Visiting Speaker Series, visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy or contact Davis at davis1090@marshall.edu.