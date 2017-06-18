Public Art Project Initiated in Huntington

Mayor Steve Williams and representatives of the Mayor's Council on the Arts and the Marshall University College of Arts and Media unveiled a new public art initiative at 10th Street and 3rd Avenue today called Rainworks.

Rainworks is the brainchild of Peregrine Church, who came up with the concept of using super-hydrophic coatings to create hidden messages on city sidewalks. Since super-hydrophobic coatings repel water and keep surfaces dry, and since concrete changes color in the rain, Peregrine thought he might be able to use the coating to create positive images and text that only appear on rainy days. The process is simple in that a stencil is created and then the coating is sprayed over the stencil onto the sidewalk. Rainworks began going viral internationally in 2016 and the Mayor’s Council on the Arts determined to take this on as a public art project.

Mary Grassell of the Marshall College of Arts and Media and a group of Marshall students worked together to create a pilot image and stencil. The stencil was funded by Marshall's Visual Arts Center and the first bottle of coating was funded by City Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler with microgrant dollars.

The Mayor’s Council on the Arts plans to oversee the creation of many Rainworks projects on city property working with neighborhood associations and other entities.