Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- MOVIE CLOCK: Cars 3 and Wonder Woman Fight for Top of the Box this Weekend
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- National physical therapy association president visits Marshall students for new speaker series
- History faculty member’s app launches new mobile features
- Attorney General Morrisey, Louisiana Lead 10 States In Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
- Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training
Huntington Street Sweeping Schedule Announced for Week of June 19
-- Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21: Map labeled "Section 15"
-- Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23: Map labeled "Section 16"
Please note that the schedule is subject to change due to weather (street sweepers do not operate in rainy conditions).
Workers post signs notifying residents 24 hours prior to sweeping. The signs indicate that vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of sweeping. The Huntington Police Department will issue a nonmoving violation to any vehicle parked in an area designated for sweeping during those hours. The violation carries a fine of $25. During the first eight days of this enforcement initiative, officers wrote 225 tickets.
Anyone who receives a nonmoving violation can pay the fine at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or in Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., during regular business hours.
For more information about the street sweeping service, email Jay Edwards at the Huntington Sanitary Board at jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.