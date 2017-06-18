Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host active shooter/active threat training conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for West Virginia law enforcement.





The highly sought-after class is free and available only for law enforcement. It will take place from June 19 to 22 at Hurricane High School.



“This is very valuable training for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “They are our first line of defense and need to be adequately prepared for any situation they may find themselves in.”



Training will consist of simulated live fire tactics.



This class and others offered by the federal government are conducted throughout the country on a regular basis and open to all law enforcement.



Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Office at 304-558-2021.

