Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- MOVIE CLOCK: Cars 3 and Wonder Woman Fight for Top of the Box this Weekend
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens in 2017
- National physical therapy association president visits Marshall students for new speaker series
- History faculty member’s app launches new mobile features
- Attorney General Morrisey, Louisiana Lead 10 States In Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
- Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training
Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training
Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 00:47 Edited from a Press Release
The highly sought-after class is free and available only for law enforcement. It will take place from June 19 to 22 at Hurricane High School.
“This is very valuable training for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “They are our first line of defense and need to be adequately prepared for any situation they may find themselves in.”
Training will consist of simulated live fire tactics.
This class and others offered by the federal government are conducted throughout the country on a regular basis and open to all law enforcement.
Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Office at 304-558-2021.