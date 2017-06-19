Most read
- COMMENTARY: Huntington Hassassment from Junkies, Prostitutes, and ...
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Attorney General Morrisey, Louisiana Lead 10 States In Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
- Dayton Drug Incidents Surge Despite Efforts--- Fentenyl to Blame
- Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training
- National physical therapy association president visits Marshall students for new speaker series
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Huntington Street Sweeping Schedule Announced for Week of June 19
COMMENTARY: Huntington Hassassment from Junkies, Prostitutes, and ...
Then, I go to pull in Speedway on Hal Greer. As I waited for a car to pass and pull in, a scantily glad woman sitting on the corner of the flower bed ofthe corner of the store, started waving and motioning me to pull over to her.
I just went through parking lot and went home......
Dang, going to have to start shopping online for toilet paper and fountain pop?
Unfortunately, social media responses echoed some of this same sentiment i.e. the solicitation for drugs and prostitution on the street to strangers.
One FB reader responded: "Every time I go to The Press Club in Huntington I have the Urban Outdoorsmen hit me up for money and the Undocumented Pharmaceutical reps do the same to me."
A few indicated they always bring a weapon with them to Huntington streets.
One woman indicated driving along certain city streets resembles a scene from the "Night of the Living Dead" and other zombie movies: "I have to stop in the street because of someone wondering in the middle of the road..."
And, one respondent had a tongue in cheek reply to a "dog food" request --- "I don't have a dog."
***
This account of a nuisance plague 'shopping trip' aside, as a drug rehab counselor , the bulk of the population likely have not encountered the slang used by dealers and addicts. Here's a not-all-inclusive listing of 'street names'...
STREET NAMES OF DRUGS
LOCAL POPULAR NAMES
Hard means crack. Powder is cocaine. Dog food and food is heroin. Ice is crystal meth. Speed, clear, go, glass, are crystal meth. Xanax bars are sticks.
Nationally known
Cocaine -
blow, , C, candy, coke, do a line, freeze, girl, happy dust, Mama coca, mojo, monster, nose, pimp, shot, smoking gun, snow, sugar, sweet stuff, and white powder.
Crack-
Base, beat, blast, casper, chalk, devil drug, gravel, hardball, hell, kryptonite, love, moonrocks, rock, scrabble, stones and tornado
Depressants
Backwards, blue heavens, downie, drowsy high, green dragons, idiot pills, joy juice, M&M, no worries, peanut, rainbows, red bullets, stoppers, stumbler, tooles and yellow.
Fentanyl-
Apache, China girl, China town, dance fever, friend, goodfellas, great bear, he-man, jackpot, king ivory, murder 8, poison, tango and cash and TNT.
Heroin-
Aunt Hazel, big H, black pearl, brown sugar, capital H, charley, china white, dope, good horse, H, hard stuff, hero, heroina, little boy, mud, perfect high, smack, stuff and tar.
Methamphetamine-
Beannies, blue devils, chalk, CR, crank, crystal, crystal meth, fast, granulated orange, ice, meth, Mexican crack, pink, rock, speckled birds, speed, tina and yellow powder.
Marijuana-
420, Aunt Mary, baby, bobby, boom, chira, chronic, ditch, ganja, grass, greens, hash, herb, Mary Jane, nigra, Pot, reefer, rip, root, skunk, stack, torch, weed and zambi.