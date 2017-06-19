COMMENTARY: Huntington Hassassment from Junkies, Prostitutes, and ...

Just ran into Rite Aid on Hal Greer, two guys were out front and asked me if I wanted Xanax. I said no and opened the door. As I did that, one asked if I wanted " dogfood ." I walked on in, but actually I was in the market for my dog's dinner.....

Editor's Note: The writer lives in the vicinity of Hal Greer and 16th Street. This is not a scientific survey. Edits by Tony Rutherford.

Then, I go to pull in Speedway on Hal Greer. As I waited for a car to pass and pull in, a scantily glad woman sitting on the corner of the flower bed ofthe corner of the store, started waving and motioning me to pull over to her.

I just went through parking lot and went home......

Dang, going to have to start shopping online for toilet paper and fountain pop?

Unfortunately, social media responses echoed some of this same sentiment i.e. the solicitation for drugs and prostitution on the street to strangers.

One FB reader responded: "Every time I go to The Press Club in Huntington I have the Urban Outdoorsmen hit me up for money and the Undocumented Pharmaceutical reps do the same to me."

A few indicated they always bring a weapon with them to Huntington streets.

One woman indicated driving along certain city streets resembles a scene from the "Night of the Living Dead" and other zombie movies: "I have to stop in the street because of someone wondering in the middle of the road..."

And, one respondent had a tongue in cheek reply to a "dog food" request --- "I don't have a dog."

This account of a nuisance plague 'shopping trip' aside, as a drug rehab counselor , the bulk of the population likely have not encountered the slang used by dealers and addicts. Here's a not-all-inclusive listing of 'street names'...

STREET NAMES OF DRUGS

LOCAL POPULAR NAMES

Hard means crack. Powder is cocaine. Dog food and food is heroin. Ice is crystal meth. Speed, clear, go, glass, are crystal meth. Xanax bars are sticks.

Nationally known

Cocaine -

blow, , C, candy, coke, do a line, freeze, girl, happy dust, Mama coca, mojo, monster, nose, pimp, shot, smoking gun, snow, sugar, sweet stuff, and white powder.

Crack-





Base, beat, blast, casper, chalk, devil drug, gravel, hardball, hell, kryptonite, love, moonrocks, rock, scrabble, stones and tornado

Depressants



Backwards, blue heavens, downie, drowsy high, green dragons, idiot pills, joy juice, M&M, no worries, peanut, rainbows, red bullets, stoppers, stumbler, tooles and yellow.

Fentanyl-



Apache, China girl, China town, dance fever, friend, goodfellas, great bear, he-man, jackpot, king ivory, murder 8, poison, tango and cash and TNT.

Heroin-



Aunt Hazel, big H, black pearl, brown sugar, capital H, charley, china white, dope, good horse, H, hard stuff, hero, heroina, little boy, mud, perfect high, smack, stuff and tar.

Methamphetamine-



Beannies, blue devils, chalk, CR, crank, crystal, crystal meth, fast, granulated orange, ice, meth, Mexican crack, pink, rock, speckled birds, speed, tina and yellow powder.

Marijuana-



420, Aunt Mary, baby, bobby, boom, chira, chronic, ditch, ganja, grass, greens, hash, herb, Mary Jane, nigra, Pot, reefer, rip, root, skunk, stack, torch, weed and zambi.