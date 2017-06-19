West Huntington Mayor Walk Set for Tuesday

West Huntington Mayor Walk Set for Tuesday

The West Huntington Walk with the Mayor will be Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the 14th St. W. Gazebo.

Mayor Steve Williams, City Council members and various department heads will be on hand for the final neighborhood walk of the spring.

This walk has been delayed by rain.

