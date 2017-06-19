Dayton Drug Incidents Surge Despite Efforts--- Fentenyl to Blame

Montgomery County , Ohio, has disturbingly earned a slang reference, Morgue County. Within its boundaries, Dayton has become the per-capita leader in overdose deaths, according to an NBC News report. A reporter asked, "which houses have people died in," and, the resident sadly responded, "all of them."

Dr. Ken Harshbarger, the Montgomery County coroner , expects over 2,000 deaths in 2017. In May the totals surpassed 2016. Dr. Harshbarger called this a "mass casualty event" and asked that Ohio declare a "medical emergency." Until then, he told NBC, the deaths will continue.

