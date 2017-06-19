Most read
Dayton Drug Incidents Surge Despite Efforts--- Fentenyl to Blame
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 04:35 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Dr. Ken Harshbarger, the Montgomery County coroner , expects over 2,000 deaths in 2017. In May the totals surpassed 2016. Dr. Harshbarger called this a "mass casualty event" and asked that Ohio declare a "medical emergency." Until then, he told NBC, the deaths will continue.
Click here for the NBC story: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mass-casualty-event-ohio-county-now-...
Click the enbed video for a report from Crime Watch Daily: The Killer Next Door.